Outsunny Foldable Patio Kids Metal Picnic Table with Frog Umbrella Red

This specially designed kids dining set gives your sweetie and a friend the perfect place to enjoy the sun. Comes with two deck chairs, a round table and matching parasol umbrella. The fabric is finished in a beautiful and colourful ladybird design - children will love using this set. Using metal for the frames, each piece is sturdy, with end caps for extra balance and protection against marks and wear. Now this is outdoor furniture made to impress.