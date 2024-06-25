Outsunny Kids Foldable Four-Piece Garden Set with Table Chairs Blue

Kids will have their own space outside to play, eat and relax, thanks to this Outsunny garden set. There are two chairs included, so they can have fun and enjoy games with a friend, whilst the adjustable umbrella provides shade for those extra hot days. Its blue shark design is fun and vibrant, which has a summery feel to it - perfect for lounging outdoors when the sun is shining. The umbrella and chairs are foldable, they can be easily stored away without taking up much space.