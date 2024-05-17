Outsunny Kids Picnic Table Set, Sand and Water Removable Parasol Brown

Experience unlimited fun with the PawHut picnic table. This 3-in-1 game-changer includes a spacious tabletop, which opens to reveal two buckets. Fill one with silky sand and the other with water, igniting your child's imagination with endless possibilities. The foldable umbrella offers cooling shade from the sun, promoting safe outdoor play. Watch as their creativity soars while they indulge in delightful picnics, embark on thrilling water adventures and enjoy exciting sand games.