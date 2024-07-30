Ravensburger The Dragon's Spell 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Deep in an ancient forest, a noble knight kneels before a dragon, gently touching its snout. The dragon sits on top of a stone plinth - has an evil spell turned the dragon to stone? Or is this the dragon's way of hiding itself?

Ravensburger 500 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality and measure 49x36cm when complete. Great for Adults and ideal puzzles for Children 10 years old and up.