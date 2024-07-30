Ravensburger You Wild Animal 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Take a closer look at this quirky, contemporary design and discover an alphabet of exotic animals. The deceptively simple illustrations are packed with character, from the happy Armadillo, to the smiling Crocodile, the elegant Ibex through to the "anti-social" Skunk (don't get downwind of him)! A great gift for lovers of the Natural World.

Ravensburger 1000 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality and measure 70 x 50cm when complete. Great for Adults and ideal puzzles for Children 12 years old and up.