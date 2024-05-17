Ravensburger Art Gallery 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Imagine taking a stroll down this street in New York and discover "Palette Plus", the gallery where you might find the piece of art you're looking for. Perhaps you're searching for a calming landscape, some pretty florals, a quirky portrait or a bold and contemporary canvas for your cool apartment. The colourful paintings shown within this image will keep you interested and entertained, so switch off from daily pressures and create some mindful moments as you assemble this lovely puzzle. A perfect present for budding artists, art collectors or anyone who has visited New York, and loves the vibe and culture of this fab city. Our 1000 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality and measure 70 x 50cm when complete. Great for Adults and ideal puzzles for Children 12 years old and up. Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for women, great gifts for men and fit perfectly on our puzzle board. Our puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with our fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible. Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift