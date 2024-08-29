Ravensburger Raya & The Last Dragon 3 x 49 Piece Jigsaw Puzzles

The adventure awaits Raya, Tuk Tuk and Susi the water dragon, in these beautifully illustrated 3 x 49pc jigsaw puzzles. Join Raya as she tries to restore peace to Kumandra, as she searches for the last dragon. Based on the latest Disney film, Raya and the last dragon, these puzzles are a must for any Disney Princess fan. Each of the puzzles is printed with a different pattern on the reverse side, so the puzzles can be sorted before assembly. Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our children's jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for boys and great gifts for girls. Our 3 x 49 piece kids puzzle are crafted with premium quality and measure 17.8 x 17.8cm when complete. Great puzzles for Children 5 years old and up. Perfect toys for your child Puzzles for kids of every age help support a childs development as they play, building skills such as concentration and creativity. Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift