Ravensburger Lord Of The Rings Adventure Book Game

Immersive Gameplay Avoid Black Riders in the Shire, survive the Mines of Moria, make a final stand at Mordor, and explore even more locations from The Lord of the Rings trilogy as you guide beloved characters like Frodo, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli through challenges that immerse you in the adventure and excitement of iconic moments.

Innovative Chapter Book Format Adventure book games utilize a unique œgame book with pages that turn to new boards representing pivotal scenes from classic tales. Great for recurring game nights or a day jampacked with fun!

Makes a Wonderful Gift The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game includes gorgeous, thematic artwork on the game board, cards, counters, and tokens and features beautifully detailed miniature of the films characters.

Unique Corruption Tracker Avoid the temptations of the One Ring as you work together to complete challenges... or risk drawing Eye of Sauron Cards!

What You Get Each game comes with 1x Adventure Book game board, 7x character miniatures, 1x Corruption Tracker, 42x Story cards, 18x Special cards, 15x Plot cards, 5x Eye of Sauron cards, 8x Plot Chart cards, 52x counters, 4x reference cards, and a rulebook.