Ravensburger Batman Challenge 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

This clever Caped Crusader puzzle design combines fab vintage art alongside famous sayings - "BOOM', "SPLAT", "POW!" AND "BLAMM!". Masses of monotone Batman poses run across the design, with just 8 shown in a limited colour palette of black, grey, blue and yellow. This cunning, complex and compelling vintage design will test and tease you every step of the way and would make an awesome piece of wall art once assembled, glued and framed. Escape the hassles of everyday life and have enjoy some mindful moments as you build this super-cool design. Perfect present or pastime for Batman fans, those with an interest in the work of writer/artist Bob Kane, DC Comics or anyone who loves comic book art. Our 1000 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality and measure 70 x 50cm when complete. Great for Adults and ideal puzzles for Children 12 years old and up. Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for women, great gifts for men and fit perfectly on our puzzle board. Our puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with our fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible. Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift