Ravensburger Family Vacation 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Lets pack the car and escape! This American-themed scene captures the excitement and challenge of going on holiday. This family appear to have packed everything; could the trusty station wagon even contain a sink? The occupants of the car look ready to go, so its time to cram everything in and get back on the road! A great gift idea for anyone who has been on an American road trip or dreams of escaping to the wide open roads! Wind down from daily pressures, creating some mindful moments and escape into this fantasy road trip! Our 1000 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality and measure 70 x 50cm when complete. Great for Adults and ideal puzzles for Children 12 years old and up. Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for women, great gifts for men and fit perfectly on our puzzle board. Our puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with our fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible. Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift