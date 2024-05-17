Outsunny 4.4m Double-Sided Sun Umbrella Patio Parasol Solar Lights

It's time for your garden to shine with this solar parasol from Outsunny. A stylish design, the sun parasol features 36 lights on the frame ribs to light up your outdoor seating when dark. The large double parasol garden creates plenty of shade, protecting you from direct sunlight. Using a crank mechanism for effortless opening and closing. If you've been searching for a new way to change your garden, then our outdoor umbrellas are the answer.