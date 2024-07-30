Outsunny Double Canopy Offset Parasol Umbrella Garden Shade Canopy

Have your outdoor dining covered the right way this Summer, thanks to this large overhanging parasol umbrella from Outsunny. Tough and durable polyester forms the canopy to protect you from mild weather and UV rays as you relax, which is easily opened and closed with the crank handle located on the central pole, with twelve steel ribs on the top for extra support to the canopy. It comes complete with a cross base, but weights are required to go with it.