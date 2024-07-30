Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade with Base

Practical and stylish, there's no better way to enjoy the sun than with this led parasol from Outsunny. In a bright colour, double canopy design, this garden shelter covers a 4.6M diameter to ensure you are completely covered all day long. Built from metal to ensure strength and durability, the sun shades for garden pole connects to the canopy via 12 ribs for added support. Finished with a crank lift, solar parasol can be opened and closed in an instant.