Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Base
image 1 of Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Baseimage 2 of Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Baseimage 3 of Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Baseimage 4 of Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Baseimage 5 of Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Base

Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Base

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£72.99

£72.99/each

Outsunny 4.6M Garden Patio Umbrella Canopy Parasol Sun Shade witho Base
Practical and stylish, there's no better way to enjoy the sun than with this led parasol from Outsunny. In a bright colour, double canopy design, this garden shelter covers a 4.6M diameter to ensure you are completely covered all day long. Built from metal to ensure strength and durability, the sun shades for garden pole connects to the canopy via 12 ribs for added support. Finished with a crank lift, solar parasol can be opened and closed in an instant.
Double canop - ideal for relaxing outdoorsUV and light rain resistantEasy to open and close

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here