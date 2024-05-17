Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Cereal Bowls - 16cm - Navy - Pack of 6

You want to serve every meal in style but also be able to easily clean up after you've finished eating. The Nicola Spring Patterned Cereal Bowls are made with convenience and class in mind, making them perfectly fashionable and functional choices for every meal.

Because of their durable ceramic construction, you'll be able to use these luxurious bowls again and again.

- Sleek white porcelain inside

- Perfect for cereal, soup, stew, ice cream, and more

- Bowls are 152 mm in diameter by 77 mm in height

- Microwave safe; Perfect for reheating

- Dishwasher safe for hassle-free care

Start your morning off with a bowl of cereal or enjoy a piping hot bowl of soup for lunch or supper in the perfect shabby chic dinnerware!