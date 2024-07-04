Outsunny 29kg Round Parasol Base with Rattan Effect Umbrella Stand Black

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Safe standing shade with this Outsunny outside umbrella stand. Weighs up to 22kg when filled with water, or 29kg when filled with sand. The rattan-effect top is stylish and great matched with your garden furniture. Enjoy your days under an umbrella with this patio umbrella base.

Safe standing shade with this Outsunny outside umbrella stand. Weighs up to 22kg when filled with water, or 29kg when filled with sand. The rattan-effect top is stylish and great matched with your garden furniture. Enjoy your days under an umbrella with this patio umbrella base.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.