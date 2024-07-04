Outsunny 29kg Round Parasol Base with Rattan Effect Umbrella Stand Black

Safe standing shade with this Outsunny outside umbrella stand. Weighs up to 22kg when filled with water, or 29kg when filled with sand. The rattan-effect top is stylish and great matched with your garden furniture. Enjoy your days under an umbrella with this patio umbrella base.
'- Fits umbrella pole sized between Diameter.38-Diameter.48mm;- Side tightening knob for security;- Beautiful decorative rattan-styled surface;

