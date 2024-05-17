LAV Petit Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 240ml - Pack of 6

Add a delightful drizzle of Eastern Mediterranean style to your dining table with these Petit Ice Cream Bowls from LAV.

Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.

These bowls effortlessly pair that innovative spirit with the retro stylings of classic American diners and Italian gelaterias, resulting in a sleek serving vessel perfectly tailored to showcasing a wide array of mouthwatering desserts and sweet treats - think splits, sundaes, fruit salads or even a tantalising tiramisu!

A short, stout stem promotes long-lasting balance and stability, whilst also allowing diners to grip the bowl without warming its contents.