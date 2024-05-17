LAV Crema Ice Cream Bowls - 11cm - Clear - Pack of 6

The Crema range of Glass Ice Cream Dessert Bowls from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your dining tableware.

When it comes to tableware, few things can offer an immediate sense of premium quality and sophistication like the use of glass. The flared, inverted cone shape of the Crema range makes for an ideal serving vessel for all manner of ice creams, mousses and sundaes, elevating its contents towards your guests and inviting them to savour every last morsel.

Like all LAV glassware, the Crema range is dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Crema collection of Glass Ice Cream Dessert Bowls is sure to fill your home with LAV.