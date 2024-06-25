Bormioli Rocco Diamond Ice Cream Bowls - 360ml - Pack of 6

The Diamond range of Stemmed Ice Cream Sundae Dessert Bowls from Italian glassware specialists Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add an eye-catching, original twist to your bar and tableware.

The soft lines and subtle ridges catch the light, casting enticing shadows and reflections on surrounding surfaces, while perfectly capturing the imaginations of fans of both modern and vintage styling alike.

The stemmed shape offers great practical flexibility, while also keeping fingertips away from the bowl, keeping your dessert colder for longer.

Like all Bormioli Rocco products, these dishes are 100% dishwasher safe.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your home kitchen or a professional bar / restaurant, Bormioli Rocco's extensive selection of glassware offers the perfect Italian blend of fashion and function.