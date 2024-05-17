Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Ice Cream Bowls - 375ml - Pack of 6

When you're investing in dessert bowls your home, your cafe or your catering business, you want something that is stylish but that can stand up to frequent use with ease. These bowls are the perfect choice as they elegantly combine a classic look with the finest quality.

The perfect multipurpose bowl, you can serve dessert, snacks and tapas in these elegant bowls.

Dishwasher safe for simple cleaning.