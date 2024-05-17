Outsunny 25kg Resin Umbrella Base Parasol Stand Weight Deck with Wheels

Keep you parasol umbrella securely in place with this base from Outsunny. Made from polyresin and steel for durability, it is crafted into a stylish rattan style design to blend into your garden furniture seamlessly. Four wheels sit on the bottom for ease of movement with brakes to keep it in place when required. Finished with a tightening screw, it will hold 38mm and 48mm pole diameters with ease. It is great for keeping your sun shade in place all day long.