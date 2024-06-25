Outsunny 13KG Round Parasol Base Cement Stand Umbrella Holder Garden

Ensure your parasol is kept firmly in place in all weather conditions with this elegant flower pattern umbrella base from Outsunny. Made from a combination of HDPE, cement and metal, it weighs 13kg in total and can withstand even windy weather conditions. It is finished with a tightening screw and fits poles up to 48mm in diameter, allowing it to hold the parasol securely in place. Strong, beautiful and tough, it has been built to let you enjoy the sun with plenty of shade for years to come.