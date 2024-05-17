Outsunny 14KG Round Patio Umbrella Base, Fits 35mm,38mm,48mm Pole

Keep parasol umbrellas stylishly in place with this base from Outsunny. Using a strong blend of a thick plastic shell, with a cement filling, it is able to hold up 14kg of weight in place effectively, keeping your sun shade in place whilst you relax. On the top, an oblong repetitive petal patten is embossed for charm, with the pole holder featuring a holding screw which can keep poles with diameters of 35mm,38mm and 48mm upright and stable securely.