Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Tilt

Keep yourself protected whilst enjoying the sun all day, with this Outsunny 3(m) cantilever parasol. The crank handle makes the canopy easy to open and close. It also allows you to adjust the angle. A powder coated aluminium frame for a strong core, comes complete with a cross base (15-20kg weights required, not included).