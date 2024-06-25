Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brown
image 1 of Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brownimage 2 of Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brownimage 3 of Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brownimage 4 of Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brownimage 5 of Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brown

Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£77.99

£77.99/each

Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Brown
Relax with protective shade in style, thanks to this Outsunny cantilever parasol. A powder coated steel pole for a strong core, with six metal ribs on the canopy for additional support. The crank handle opens and closes the canopy smoothly and easily. Comes with a cross base - 60kg weight is required.
Easy and quick to open and close the umbrellaMade of outdoor-ready polyester fabricTop vent helps ventilation and increase stability

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here