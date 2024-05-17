Outsunny 3 m Cantilever Parasol with Cross Base, Crank Handle, Black

Relax with protective shade in style, thanks to this Outsunny cantilever parasol. A powder coated steel pole for a strong core, with six metal ribs on the canopy for additional support. The crank handle opens and closes the canopy smoothly and easily. Comes with a cross base - 60kg weight is required.