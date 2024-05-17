Ashley 5pc Polypropylene Measuring Spoons Set - Multicolour

These measuring spoons are manufactured from durable heat resistant food grade hard PP plastic which are colour coded with easy to read markings.

They are ideal for accurate measuring of a variety of ingredients & are dishwasher safe.

Sizes: 1/4 tsp, 1/2 tsp, 1 tsp, 1/2 tbs, 1 tbs