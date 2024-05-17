Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Manual Juicer

Easily add freshly-squeezed lemon, lime, orange and other citrus juices to cooking sauces, cocktails and other culinary creations with this Stainless Steel Manual Juicer from Argon Tableware.

The sleek two-piece design has been crafted for maximum efficiency, with twin handles and a lid that remains locked in place as you twist your fruit of choice onto the reamer.

The built-in strainer prevents pips and seeds from entering the container, which features a handy spout on either side for spill-free pouring into mixing bowls, pots, pans and cocktail shakers.

Please note, we recommend washing your juicer by hand, as the materials can occasionally tarnish when brought into contact with certain dishwasher salts.