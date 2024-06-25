Argon Tableware 4pc White Enamel Measuring Cups Set - Blue

Whether it's a pinch or cupful, this 4-Piece Measuring Cup Set from Argon Tableware brings the perfect amount of rustic chic to any kitchen!

A pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, making our Enamel Collection perfectly-suited to both home and professional kitchens alike.

The white enamel coating, meanwhile, helps make post-service cleaning easier by reducing sticking, while the coloured rim provides a chic retro-inspired finish.

This set features four sizes of scoop - perfect for precisely measuring everything from flour to flax seeds, rice to rolled oats and beyond!