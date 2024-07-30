Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank White
image 1 of Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank Whiteimage 2 of Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank Whiteimage 3 of Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank Whiteimage 4 of Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank Whiteimage 5 of Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank White

Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank White
This balcony umbrella from Outsunny is perfect for those limited on space but want to enjoy the sun safely. The balcony sun umbrella will stand easily against flat walls without any gaps forming - ideal for balconies and small garden areas. The thick polyester canopy shielding heavy sun. This solar parasol is finished with a vent on the canopy, which allows air to pass through to prevent it overturning.
Metal structure is tough and sturdyCrank handle to open and close smoothlyHalf-cut design to stand against walls - perfect for smaller spaces

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here