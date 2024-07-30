Outsunny 2.3m Half Round Parasol Garden Sun Umbrella with Crank White

This balcony umbrella from Outsunny is perfect for those limited on space but want to enjoy the sun safely. The balcony sun umbrella will stand easily against flat walls without any gaps forming - ideal for balconies and small garden areas. The thick polyester canopy shielding heavy sun. This solar parasol is finished with a vent on the canopy, which allows air to pass through to prevent it overturning.