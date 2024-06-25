Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6
image 1 of Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6image 2 of Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6image 3 of Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6image 4 of Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6image 5 of Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6

Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Argon Tableware Round Woven Typha Coasters - 10cm - Pack of 6
Add a traditional style to your home, with these natural placemats. They will fit in any space in your home. The simplicity of these placemats will add texture to you dinner table or a subtle touch on a coffee table.These placemats are made of dried and woven sea grass.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here