Argon Tableware Square Slate Placemats - 33cm - Pack of 6

Bring some natural, rustic chic to your dining table or restaurant with the Argon Tableware Square Slate Dining Table Placemats.

The use of slate has become arguably the biggest trend in serveware and dining decor, with homes and Michelin Star restaurants alike embracing the material's natural strength and durability.

Each piece in this pack has been individually cut, resulting in a unique finish. The natural dark grey colour will make these mats a perfect fit within any style of dining room - from vintage Farmhouse to Bohemian to Minimalism and Scandinavian.

Soft padded rubber feet on the base of each place mat will ensure your table top's protection from scratches, while the slate's heat-resistant qualities allow you to serve hot dishes straight from the oven.