Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle White

Shade made for sunny days - this Outsunny large patio umbrella for garden. Formed on a metal pole for a strong core, fitted with a polyester canopy to create the shade. Easy to open and close with the handle - start using quickly. The large patio offset umbrella can swivel 360 Degree so you can keep protected from the sun at any angle. Cross base included - weights are not (minimum 60kg weight required).