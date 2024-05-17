Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle White
image 1 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle Whiteimage 2 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle Whiteimage 3 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle Whiteimage 4 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle Whiteimage 5 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle White

Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol with Easy Lever Crank Handle White
Shade made for sunny days - this Outsunny large patio umbrella for garden. Formed on a metal pole for a strong core, fitted with a polyester canopy to create the shade. Easy to open and close with the handle - start using quickly. The large patio offset umbrella can swivel 360 Degree so you can keep protected from the sun at any angle. Cross base included - weights are not (minimum 60kg weight required).
More table space with the umbrella placed offEasy to open the umbrella with side leverPolyester fabric (UV30+) to resist light water

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here