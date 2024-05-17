Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribs
image 1 of Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribsimage 2 of Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribsimage 3 of Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribsimage 4 of Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribsimage 5 of Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribs

Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribs
Sunny days are great, but sometimes you just need a little shade. Ensure you are covered on hot and sunny days with this garden parasol with lights from Outsunny. This parasol umbrella with lights can protect you from the UV rays and light up the night with its 24 solar-powered LED lights. High-grade polyester and a metal pole withstand natural elements and ensure years of reliable use. This Outsunny Solar Umbrella makes your garden more comfortable and inviting, even when night falls.
Easy tilt operation and hand-crank liftButton controls lights on the rib24 pre-installed LEDs provide energy-efficient lighting (3 LED lights per rib)

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here