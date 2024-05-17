Outsunny 2.7m Patio LED Umbrella with Push Button Tilt/Crank 8 Ribs

Sunny days are great, but sometimes you just need a little shade. Ensure you are covered on hot and sunny days with this garden parasol with lights from Outsunny. This parasol umbrella with lights can protect you from the UV rays and light up the night with its 24 solar-powered LED lights. High-grade polyester and a metal pole withstand natural elements and ensure years of reliable use. This Outsunny Solar Umbrella makes your garden more comfortable and inviting, even when night falls.