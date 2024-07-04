Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beige

Innovation meets protection with this 3-in-1 Cantilever parasol with base included from Outsunny. It is fitted with solar-powered LED lights on the rib, meaning it will illuminate evenings and nights beautifully. The Cantilever design is impressive, beautiful and super easily to use. The large canopy fixes to four different angles and spins around a full 360 Degree so you can find a position best for you, with a crank handle to open and close. This is all you need for the Summer and much, much more.