image 1 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beige
image 1 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beigeimage 2 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beigeimage 3 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beigeimage 4 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beigeimage 5 of Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beige

Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 3m Cantilever Parasol Solar Lights Power Bank Base Beige
Innovation meets protection with this 3-in-1 Cantilever parasol with base included from Outsunny. It is fitted with solar-powered LED lights on the rib, meaning it will illuminate evenings and nights beautifully. The Cantilever design is impressive, beautiful and super easily to use. The large canopy fixes to four different angles and spins around a full 360 Degree so you can find a position best for you, with a crank handle to open and close. This is all you need for the Summer and much, much more.
Solar powered so it doesn't require electricityAlso charged by sunlightCrank handle easily adjusts and locks

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here