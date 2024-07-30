Nicola Spring White Farmhouse Cake Stand - 21cm

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, this 2-Tier Cake Stand combines traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of the 5 and 6 dishes balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. Soft, rolled rims protect against chipping if knocked, while the hoop design at the top of the central support allows for easy transportation of beautifully fresh scones, buns, croissants and fancies.

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.