Argon Tableware Classic White Egg Cups - 5cm - Pack of 2

However you like your eggs in the morning, the classic styling of these white porcelain egg cups will ensure you start every day sunny side up!

With a history stretching back as far as the Roman Empire, the humble egg cup holds a cosy, kitsch appeal to this day, evoking visions of the first light of dawn peering through the windows of a thatched country cottage onto a rustic farmhouse dining table and flagstone flooring.

The durable porcelain construction of these cups makes them perfectly suited to satisfying the demand of both home and professional kitchens alike, while the classic crisp white colour blends effortlessly within any style of interior.

Perfect for hard and soft-boiled eggs, with or without soldiers (sold separately!).

Part of the Argon Tableware Collection.