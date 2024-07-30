Argon Tableware Round Slate Serving Paddle - 34cm

Bring some natural, rustic chic to your dining table or restaurant with this Round Slate Pizza Serving Platter from Argon Tableware.

Made from genuine slate, the graphite tones and rugged edges of this platter bring a cool, industrial flavour to any home kitchen, bar or restaurant. The 13 diameter of the serving area makes these pieces perfectly sized for delivering large, freshly-made pizza from the kitchen to the table, while the addition of an 8cm handle keeps hands and fingers clear of hot foods.

Because slate is naturally resistant to heat, these platters make a great showcase for sizzling foods fresh from the oven. Soft padded feet on the underside protect tabletops and surfaces from scuffs and scratches, while a thick twine rope lets this board be hung on the wall for easy, space-saving storage.

Equally suited to both home and professional use, care and cleaning of these platters couldn't be simpler - simply wipe with a damp cloth at the end of the night to leave them looking as good as new.