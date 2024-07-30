Outsunny Patio Umbrella Parasol Sun Shade Garden Aluminium Orange 2.7M

The Outsunny large garden umbrella is ideal for enjoying the shade on sunny days that can tilt for better protection. Constructed with a metal frame and the shade is made of polyester fabric. It features classic colour and sleek lines and is designed to maximise the shade capability. Suitable for patio and garden, and can be used with existing garden furniture. The metal structure and 180g/ square metre polyester fabric give optimum support and stable features.