Outsunny 2.5m Round Curved Adjustable Parasol Sun Umbrella Pole Grey

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Keep yourself protected with the large garden umbrella from Outsunny. With a large polyester canopy, the balcony parasol offers plenty of shade underneath. The outdoor parasol is connected to a tough metal frame with 18 fibreglass ribs. Sunshades for garden with crank handle and tilt, which opens and closes the canopy smoothly and easily. Please note, that a base is not included.

Keep yourself protected with the large garden umbrella from Outsunny. With a large polyester canopy, the balcony parasol offers plenty of shade underneath. The outdoor parasol is connected to a tough metal frame with 18 fibreglass ribs. Sunshades for garden with crank handle and tilt, which opens and closes the canopy smoothly and easily. Please note, that a base is not included.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.