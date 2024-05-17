Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Market Parasol Outdoor Sunshade Coffee

Protect yourself outdoors in ultimate style with this 2m parasol from Outsunny. On the sunshades for garden's top, a large square canopy sits. Made from 180g polyester to provide sun protection, you can adjustable the deck parasol angle to set to a position which is best for you, with eight bamboo ribs for extra support between the frame and canopy. It is finished with a pull rope for easy opening and closing. This sun parasol is perfect blend of beauty and function.