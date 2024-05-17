Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - White
image 1 of Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - Whiteimage 2 of Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - Whiteimage 3 of Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - Whiteimage 4 of Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - Whiteimage 5 of Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - White

Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8 x 8" - White
Give cherished memories and beloved friends and family members the showcase they deserve with this White 8 x 8in Box Picture Frame from Nicola Spring.When it comes to interior design, it's the walls and how you decide to decorate them that brings out the true character of your home. Our Nicola Spring 3D Box Frames are ideal for anybody looking to make a statement, with bold lines and a dynamic floating effect that demands to be the centre of attention.Each frame in our collection has been crafted from acrylic for the optimum blend of lightness and durability. Multiple hanging points on the reverse allow for seamless display in either portrait or landscape, while a neat folding strut offers that same flexibility for standing on a table, shelf or mantlepiece.What truly sets these frames apart from the competition, however, is the cover; a sheet of genuine glass that bathes the photography or artwork behind it in a luxurious shine.These frames come with a removable 'spacer frame' that gives you the choice of three display positions. Combine all three across multiple frames for a striking multi-dimensional effect!

View all Photo Frames

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here