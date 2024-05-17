Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 8" x 10" - Black

Give cherished memories and beloved friends and family members the showcase they deserve with this 8" x 10" Box - Photo Frame from Nicola Spring.

Each box photo frame in our collection has been crafted from acrylic for the optimum blend of lightness and durability. Multiple hanging points on the reverse allow for seamless display in either portrait or landscape, while a neat folding strut offers that same flexibility for standing on a table, shelf or mantlepiece.

What truly sets these frames apart from the competition, however, is the cover; a sheet of genuine glass that bathes the photography or artwork behind it in a luxurious shine.

This box photo frame comes with a removable 'spacer frame' that gives you the choice of three display positions. Combine all three across multiple frames for a striking multi-dimensional effect!