Bormioli Rocco Quattro Stagioni Glass Storage Jars - 500ml - Pack of 3

Add iconic Italian style to your kitchen organisation station with the Quattro Stagioni glass storage jars collection from Bormioli Rocco.

For 40 years, Quattro Stagioni has been the face of home canning in Italy.

These 500ml jars provide the perfect housing for pickles, pie fillings and salsa, with a metallic screw-top lid that locks in freshness and flavour.

An embossed decoration provides rustic farmhouse warmth and character.

As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, these Quattro Stagioni jars are dishwasher safe - however, the lids should be washed by hand.