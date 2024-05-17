Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Biscuit Tin - Black

This Metal Biscuit Tin from Harbour Housewares keeps your favourite cookies, cakes and sweet treats fresh - perfect for when you need that little nibble of naughtiness!

The right accessories can really round off the look and feel of your kitchen, whether you choose to cast them as the heroes of the piece or as the subtle support that helps the rest of your decor come alive.

The sleek cylindrical silhouette of this cookie jar packs a real modern, contemporary flavour - a delicious example of minimalist design aided further by the bold colour scheme. The glossy finish of the fitted metal lid will sit perfectly alongside your existing appliances, while the incorporated durable rubber seal around the rim keeps your contents fresher for longer.