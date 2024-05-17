Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Tea Coffee Sugar Canisters - Black

Keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion with this matching set of Tea, Coffee and Sugar Storage Canisters from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

With matching canisters for Bread and Biscuits also available, Harbour Housewares offers everything you need to create your complete kitchen, whether at home or in the workplace.