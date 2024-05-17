Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Biscuit Tin - Black

This Vintage Biscuit Tin from Harbour Housewares allows you to keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The contemporary colours mean these canisters will blend perfectly with any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!