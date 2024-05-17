Argon Tableware Metallic Napkin Rings - 4.5cm - Red - Pack of 6

Bring a little extra shine to weddings and other formal dining occasions with this set of 6 Red Napkin Rings from Argon Tableware.

With their sturdy melamine construction, these decorative serviette holders are perfectly suited to both home and professional catering use. A glossy metallic finish brings classic tone and texture - pair with white linens for subtle sophistication or surround with rich jewel tones for pure vintage opulence.