Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - White
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - Whiteimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - Whiteimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - Whiteimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - Whiteimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - White

Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.00

£16.00/each

Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - White
This Metal Bread Bin from Harbour Housewares serves as the perfect accessory for any kitchen, allowing you to enjoy the unbeatable aroma of fresh bread every day.The right accessories can really round off the look and feel of your kitchen, whether you choose to cast them as the heroes of the piece or as the subtle support that helps the rest of your decor come alive.The sleek cylindrical silhouette of thismetal bread binpacks a real modern, contemporary flavour - a delicious example of minimalist design aided further by the bold colour scheme. The glossy finish of the fitted metal lid will sit perfectly alongside your existing appliances, while the incorporated durable rubber seal around the rim keeps your contents fresher for longer.With a full matching suite of metal storage canisters available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your dream kitchen.

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here