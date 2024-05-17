Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - White

This Metal Bread Bin from Harbour Housewares serves as the perfect accessory for any kitchen, allowing you to enjoy the unbeatable aroma of fresh bread every day.

The right accessories can really round off the look and feel of your kitchen, whether you choose to cast them as the heroes of the piece or as the subtle support that helps the rest of your decor come alive.

The sleek cylindrical silhouette of thismetal bread binpacks a real modern, contemporary flavour - a delicious example of minimalist design aided further by the bold colour scheme. The glossy finish of the fitted metal lid will sit perfectly alongside your existing appliances, while the incorporated durable rubber seal around the rim keeps your contents fresher for longer.

With a full matching suite of metal storage canisters available, Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your dream kitchen.