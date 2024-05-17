Bormioli Rocco Fido Glass Storage Jars - 500ml - Pack of 3

Add a touch of Italian flair to your kitchen with the Fido collection of storage jars and bottles from Bormioli Rocco.

Since 1825, Bormioli has established themselves as one of the great glassware innovators, forging a reputation that has seen their products populate homes and high-end drinking and dining establishments alike. The Fido collection continues that proud tradition by marrying a vintage, farmhouse-inspired look with functionality perfectly suited to satisfying our modern-day demand.

This 500ml Jar makes a perfect storage vessel for overnight oats, pastas, pickles and foods of all shapes, grains and sizes. The rubber seal and classic metal clip combine to create an airtight seal, locking in freshness and ensuring great taste and satisfaction in every spoonful!

Please Note: Rubber Seal and Clip not dishwasher safe - hand wash only.